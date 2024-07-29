1 person dies as Latvia and Lithuania are hit by a powerful storm

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — One person has died and some 200,000 households have been left without electricity in Lithuania and neighboring Latvia as strong storm winds and heavy rain pounded the two Baltic nations overnight. A 50-year-old woman was killed in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, by a falling tree on Monday, authorities said. Fire and rescue officials in the two countries have received hundreds of emergency calls for fallen trees, damaged cars and flooded roads and fields. In Lithuania, authorities warned people to travel only in urgent situations as the storm was bringing more severe winds and catastrophic levels of rain into most regions in the country of 2.8 million.

