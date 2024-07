A 4.9 Magnitude earthquake was reported near Barstow at just after 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to the USGS.

The quake was first reported as a 5.1 Magnitude tembler and there were several aftershocks, some registering larger than 3.0 also reported.



We have received a few calls into our newsroom about feeling some shaking in the valley area.



Stay tuned on-line and on-air for any updates.