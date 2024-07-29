AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Tennessee’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Candidates for federal and state legislative posts will compete for their parties’ nominations in primaries in Tennessee. In the 5th Congressional District on Thursday, first-term congressman and House Freedom Caucus member Andy Ogles faces a tough Republican primary challenge from metro Nashville-area Councilwoman Courtney Johnston. For U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Marsha Blackburn is favored in her primary as she seeks a second term. State Rep. Gloria Johnson and three other Democrats hope to challenge Blackburn in November. In 2023, Johnson was almost expelled from office following a demonstration on the House floor on gun control.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.