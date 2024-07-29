Australian inquiry will hear evidence that Christian extremists killed 3 in an act of terrorism

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An expert will tell an inquiry that three Christian extremists killed two police officers and a bystander and wounded a third police officer in an ambush on a rural Australian property in 2022 in an act of terrorism. A Queensland state coroner started hearing an inquiry on Monday into a siege in the sparsely populated Wieambilla region in 2022. Brothers Gareth and Nathaniel Train and Gareth’s wife Stacey Train were killed by police in a siege hours after they fired on police officers. The lawyer presenting the evidence, Ruth O’Gorman, said an academic would testify that the ambush was a “terrorist act” aimed at intimidating the Queensland government and police.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.