Donald Trump to attend Black journalists’ convention in Chicago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago on Wednesday. The Trump campaign says the Republican presidential nominee will participate in a question-and-answer session “that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.” Trump’s campaign has spent months scheduling appearances in areas outside his traditional strongholds of support, including when he attended — and was roundly booed at — the Libertarian Party convention in Washington earlier this year. In its announcement, the campaign trumpeted Trump policies that it argued benefited Black Americans during his first term.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.