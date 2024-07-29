Former NRA chief says appointing a financial monitor would be ‘putting a knife’ into the gun group

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of the National Rifle Association has told a New York judge that the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the gun rights group’s finances would be like “putting a knife straight through the heart of the organization and twisting it.” The comments came Monday during closing arguments in the second phase of a civil case that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against the NRA. James is seeking an independent monitor to oversee the powerful group’s finances and to bar LaPierre, the organization’s mouthpiece for decades, from associating with it. In the first phase of the proceedings, a jury ordered LaPierre to repay the NRA $4.4 million.

