From the opening ceremony to DiscOlympics, Cerrone still reigns nearly 50 years on

PARIS (AP) — Disco might seem like a thing of the past, but legendary Frecnh artist Cerrone is bringing it into the present with some extra flare. After his song “Supernature” was played during the Olympics opening ceremony last week, he showed that disco is still relevant at the DiscOlympics on Sunday. The music event brought out more than 3,000 energic concertgoers to a riverfront nightclub and paid homage to the roots of dance music. Cerrone says he still has indescribable emotions after watching the opening ceremony and hearing his song that released nearly a half-century ago.

