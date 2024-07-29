Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of a detainee at shadowy military facility

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says it is holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza. The military did not disclose additional details surrounding the alleged abuse. It says its top legal official has launched a probe. An investigation by The Associated Press and reports by rights groups have exposed abysmal conditions at the Sde Teiman facility, the country’s largest detention center. The military has generally denied ill-treatment of detainees. The detentions of soldiers prompted an outcry among members of Israel’s far-right government.

