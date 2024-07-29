Mexican president issues public appeal to drug cartels not to fight after detention of drug lord

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has taken the unusual step of issuing a public appeal to drug cartels not to fight each other, following last week’s detention of top Mexican drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he trusted that drug traffickers knew they would only suffer if they stepped up the internal wars that already plague the Sinaloa cartel. Both capos played leading roles in the Sinaloa cartel, and both were detained Thursday when they arrived in Texas aboard a private airplane. López Obrador has a record of publicly appealing to drug gangs for peace, sometimes even praising them.

