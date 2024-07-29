Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday pardoned a group of journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliatory in response to critical reporting.Omar Radi, Taoufik Bouachrine and Soulaimane Raissouni were among 2,278 people who received pardons this week, according to Morocco’s Ministry of Justice. The pardons were announced as Morocco celebrates Throne Day, marking the anniversary of when Mohammed VI ascended to the throne. The journalists have become emblematic of Morocco’s aggressive efforts to stifle criticism from journalists and human rights activists. Civil liberties advocates have long condemned the prosecutions as politically motivated.

