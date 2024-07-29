North Korean officials looking for medicines for Kim’s obesity-related health problems, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency says that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has regained weight and suffers obesity-related health problems including high blood pressure and diabetes. The National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Monday that North Korean officials are looking for new medicines abroad to treat Kim’s health problems. The 40-year-old Kim, known for heavy drinking and smoking, comes from a family with a history of heart problems. Both his father and grandfather, who ruled North Korea before his 2011 inheritance of power, died of heart issues.

