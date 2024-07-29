Novak Djokovic beats rival Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics in the second round

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic dominated rival Rafael Nadal at the start, then held off a comeback attempt to win 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics in the second round. Monday’s match was the 60th — and likely last — head-to-head matchup between the two tennis greats. Djokovic claimed 10 of the initial 11 games, with Nadal nowhere near the skilled and ever-hustling version of himself that won a record 14 French Open trophies on the same red clay at Roland Garros that is hosting Summer Games matches. Instead, Nadal was diminished, showing every bit of his 38 years. Then, suddenly, the indefatigable Nadal got going, making a push to turn this contest competitive. He got to 4-all in the second set, before Djokovic took the last two games.

