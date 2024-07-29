Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer’s request for release as she seeks new trial for set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armorer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have argued her case should be reconsidered because prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory. Gutierrez-Reed wants a judge to dismiss her conviction or convene a new trial in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin. Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey wrote in a response brief filed Friday that Gutierrez-Reed’s motion for release is premature. Gutierrez-Reed already has an appeal pending in a higher court on the involuntary manslaughter conviction.

