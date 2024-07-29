US boosting alliance with the Philippines with military funding and pact amid concern over China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says Washington officials in Manila for talks will announce $500 million in funding to boost Philippine defenses and progress in a proposed military pact. Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez says they’re doing so given that China’s aggressive actions in the region “will not stop.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are holding talks with their Filipino counterparts Tuesday. They also are calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has fortified Manila’s decades-old treaty alliance with Washington as hostilities between Philippine and Chinese forces have flared in the disputed South China Sea. Marcos has underscored the need for a U.S. military presence for Asian stability and peace.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.