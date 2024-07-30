Bank of Japan raises its key interest rate, aiming to curb yen’s slide against the dollar

TOKYO (AP) — The Bank of Japan has raised its key interest rate to .25% from 0.1%, acting to curb the yen’s slide against the U.S. dollar. The move was widely expected, and the yen gained sharply against the dollar ahead of the central bank’s decision. Share prices in Tokyo slipped 0.4% in morning trading before the decision. The central bank has kept interest rates near or below zero for years, seeking to spur inflation in hopes that would sustain stronger growth for one of the world’s largest economies. A weak yen actually helped to push prices higher since it made imported gas, oil and other necessities more expensive. The dollar’s gains also reflected high interest rates in the United States.

