Florida school board suspends employee who allowed her transgender daughter to play girls volleyball

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school employee who let her transgender daughter play on her high school’s girls volleyball team is being suspended by the district’s board for 10 days. The Broward County school board found on Tuesday that Jessica Norton violated state law but said firing her would be too severe. The board voted 5-4 to suspend her. She can also no longer work at Monarch High School as a computer information specialist but must be given a job with equal pay and responsibility. The majority felt firing her was too harsh. The minority disagreed, saying she had intentionally violated the law. Norton said she wasn’t sure if she would return to work.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.