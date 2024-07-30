France shifts Western Sahara stance, seeking closer ties with Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — France has recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, shifting a decades-held position and adding itself to a growing list of countries to back Morocco while a United Nations-mediated peace process remains stalled. In a letter to King Mohammed VI on Tuesday, France’s President Emmanuel Macron called the autonomy plan that Morocco proposed in 2007 that “only basis” to solve the conflict, dealing a blow to the pro-independence Polisario Front. France’s departure from its historic position is a major victory for Morocco and follows similar shifts from the United States, Israel, Spain and a growing list of African nations with which Morocco aims to deepen trade ties.

