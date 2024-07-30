Harris is calibrating her policy pitch for going to battle with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — With less than 100 days until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris faces unique challenges in pitching her policy ideas to Americans. Republicans are trying to drag her down by reminding voters of her liberal positions from her failed 2020 primary campaign, as well as tag her with controversies from the Biden administration. At the same time, Harris wants to harness Biden-era accomplishments while charting her own course to maximize her chances of defeating Republican Donald Trump. It’s a delicate dance that she’ll need to perform at high speeds in an unprecedented political situation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.