Hit Japanese video game is now a streaming series aiming for global appeal

TOKYO (AP) — Amazon Prime Video’s “Like a Dragon: Yakuza,” which premieres in October, has all the glorious fare of a classic mobster story — bloody fistfights, beautiful women, expensive cars, muscle and flashy suits. Based on a popular Sega video game that debuted in 2005, the story centers around Kazuma Kiryu, a gangster with a heart of gold. It has evolved to appeal to global audiences today, according to its stars and production team. Ryoma Takeuchi, who plays Kiryu, thinks it tells a human story everyone can identify with. Masayoshi Yokoyama of Sega studios hopes it will win new fans for his game.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.