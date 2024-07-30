Hamas says its leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran by an Israeli airstrike

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas says its leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in Tehran, Iran. Israel did not immediately comment. IT has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage. The apparent assassination comes at a precarious time, as the Biden administration has tried to push Hamas and Israel to agree to a temporary cease-fire and hostage-release deal. In Israel’s war against Hamas since the October attack, more than 39,360 Palestinians have been killed.

