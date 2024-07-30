Police recruit who lost both legs in ‘barbaric hazing ritual’ sues Denver, paramedics and officers

DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after repeatedly collapsing and losing consciousness during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing the city, officers and paramedics. The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims that academy trainers forced Victor Moses to continue what a “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs of trouble. The lawsuit says Moses has the sickle cell trait, which put him at an increased risk of medical complications from high-intensity exercise. It says he disclosed that on his application for the academy. The county hospital and city attorney officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Denver police declined to comment because of the pending litigation.

