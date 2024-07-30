Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary sentenced to life in prison for directing a terrorist group

LONDON (AP) — Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary has been sentenced to life in prison for directing a terrorist group. Choudary, who was previously convicted of supporting the Islamic State group, was convicted last week of being a member of the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, and for drumming up support for the group. Prosecutors say Choudary directed the group, which was outlawed by the British government in 2010 because it was involved in committing, preparing for or promoting terrorism. He testified that the group no longer existed and denied promoting it in lectures he gave to a group that was allegedly its New York branch.

