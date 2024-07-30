Rookie QB Caleb Williams and other Bears starters will sit in preseason opener

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will not make his NFL preseason debut in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday.

The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft from Southern California along with all the Bears starters will sit out the first game.

Eberflus said doesn’t see a need for starters to play in an extra preseason game considering the team has three other games plus a practice session at Halas Hall against Cincinnati on Aug. 15 prior to the preseason game against the Bengals two days later.

“We feel really good where (players) are right now in terms of the padded practices we’ve had,” Eberflus said. “We’ve had three so far and then have another one tomorrow. And have a lot of good work, ones on ones, two on twos, a lot of good situations.

“We got a head start there because we are in the Hall of Fame Game, which I think is very fortunate for us this year to be able to add those reps, time on task as we say to our football team.”

Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback on Thursday. He and Brett Rypien are involved in a battle for the backup position.

Eberflus wouldn’t commit yet to Williams making his debut in the Aug. 10 preseason game at Buffalo.

“Like I said, it’s week to week, I’m not making that pronouncement now,” Eberflus said.

However, he did say Williams needs the practice and will get some preseason playing time. He has said he’d like for Williams to get between 45 and 60 plays during preseason but without other starters playing against subs from Houston he’d be less likely to gain much from a start.

“He needs as many reps as he can get,” Eberflus said. “You’ve got to be safe, of course. … You’ve got to be smart about it.”

Eberflus called this a chance for coaches to get an extra look at players fighting for roster positions.

“It’s a great opportunity really for the guys, the role players that we are going to have on our team and the fringe roster players,” Eberflus said. “Those guys are going to be looked at not only by us but the whole league.”

Williams said Monday that he wanted to play in the game at the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Three former Bears will be inducted at the ceremonies over the weekend: Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers.

“I would love to get out there and play,” Williams said. “It’s pretty awesome to be at Canton but it’s coach’s decision.”

The Bears have locked wide receiver DJ Moore up into the future with a four-year $110 million contract extension with $82.6 million guaranteed.

