Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A son of notorious drug kingpin “El Chapo” has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges in a Chicago courtroom days after an astonishing capture in the U.S. Joaquín Guzmán López was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the feet Tuesday as federal prosecutors detailed a five-count indictment including drug trafficking and weapons charges. He declined a Spanish interpreter and answered most of the U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman’s questions designed to determine if he understood the proceedings with a simple, “Yes, your honor.” He’s due back in court in September.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.