Three anti-abortion activists sentenced to probation in 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three anti-abortion activists have been sentenced to three years of probation in federal court for their 2021 blockade of a Tennessee clinic. James Zastrow, Eva Zastrow and Paul Place were ordered on Tuesday to serve the first 90 days of their sentences on home detention. They were convicted in April of misdemeanor violations for blocking the main clinic door at the Carafem reproductive health clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, a town just east of Nashville. In all 11 people were convicted in the blockade including six who were found guilty of more serious felony conspiracy charges for their roles as organizers.

