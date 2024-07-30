Vermont man evacuates neighbors during flooding, weeks after witnessing a driver get swept away

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community of Lyndonville was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains Tuesday. Pilbin helped some neighbors evacuate about 20 minutes before their house broke in half. Then he helped another neighbor exit her home. Heavy rain caved in roads, forced some homes off their foundations and led to about two dozen rescues in northeastern Vermont. It happened nearly three weeks after some central and northern Vermont were hit by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, exactly a year after catastrophic flooding last summer.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.