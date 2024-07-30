William Calley, who led the My Lai massacre that shamed US military in Vietnam, has died

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — William Calley Jr., the only U.S. soldier convicted in the My Lai massacre in Vietnam, has died. He was 80. The killings of 504 Vietnamese civilians by the platoon he led in March 1968 was the most notorious massacre in modern U.S. military history. It was not an aberration: Military records later described 300 other war crimes, and more than a million civilians died in the war. Calley was sentenced to life in prison in 1971 for the murders of 22 people. President Richard Nixon reduced it to three years house arrest. Calley shunned attention after that, but in 2009, he said he was sorry, and that not a day went by when he didn’t feel remorse.

