China sanctions US lawmaker McGovern for ‘interference’ in its domestic affairs
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — China has sanctioned another United States lawmaker for “frequently interfering” in China’s domestic affairs. The sanctions against Rep. Jim McGovern include freezing his assets and properties in China and prohibiting any organization or individual in China from conducting transactions or working with him. It’s one of several rounds of sanctions against U.S. lawmakers and companies that China has announced as relations have soured between Beijing and Washington.