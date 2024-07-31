Dutch beach volleyball player convicted of rape booed again, louder, loses second match of Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The Dutch beach volleyball player who served time in prison after he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in England has lost his second straight match at the Paris Olympics. Steven van de Velde received an even harsher reaction from the crowd on Wednesday than for his first match. Van de Velde and Matthew Immers were heartily jeered after a 21-19, 21-16 loss to Chile. There were more boos when Van de Velde played most any shot. Immers said he was disappointed with the crowd and tried to support his teammate.

