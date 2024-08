Caltrans has announced that there will be full lane closures tomorrow on State Route 62.

Crews will be making emergency repairs to the Mission Creek Bridge.

On Thursday, August 1, SR-62 will be closed from Indian Canyon Dr. to Pierson Blvd..

Westbound lanes will be closed from approximately 9:00 A.M. to 9:30 P.M.

Eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 A.M. to approximately 10:30 A.M.