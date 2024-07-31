For Iran and Hezbollah, calibrating response to Israeli strikes leaves no room for error

BEIRUT (AP) — Two back-to-back strikes in Beirut and Tehran targeted high-ranking figures in Hezbollah and Hamas and have been attributed to Israel. The attacks have left Hezbollah and Iran in a quandary. Analysts agree that both strikes hit too close to home to pass without a response. Calibrating that response to restore deterrence without sparking an even more damaging escalation may be the most delicate balancing act in nearly a year of teetering on the brink of a regional war.

