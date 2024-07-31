Hong Kong hits back at Italy’s protest against fencer Cheung’s win with posts on pineapple pizza
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong fencer Cheung Ka-long’s victory over Italy’s Filippo Macchi at the Paris Olympics has sparked an exchange of insults on social media, with Cheung’s supporters celebrating his win with posts about pineapple pizzas—widely considered a culinary blunder in Italian cooking. Cheung made history on Tuesday by beating Macchi 15-14 in the men’s foil in Paris. But the Italian side was not happy with the results. Macchi’s supporters left comments on Cheung’s Instagram account to say his championship was “robbed.” In response, Hong Kongers replied with comments to express their love for pineapple pizzas to defend Cheung. Pizza Hut in Hong Kong also offered free pineapple toppings on any pizzas when dining at its branches to celebrate the win.