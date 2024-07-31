Hopes of finding more survivors in the mud and debris wane after landslides in India kill 194

WAYANAD, India (AP) — Hopes of finding more than 180 missing people alive are waning as rescue workers searched through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains killed at least 194 people in southern India. A Kerala state official said the rescue work was challenging in a forested, hilly area while more rain fell Thursday. Some of the victims have been found downriver some 20 miles the area where the main landslides occurred. Officials say 187 people are unaccounted for. Local media reported most of the victims were tea estate workers. More than 5,500 people have been rescued, with some 1,100 rescue personnel, helicopters and heavy equipment involved.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.