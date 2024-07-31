MrBeast, YouTube’s biggest star, acknowledges past ‘inappropriate language’ as controversies swirl

NEW YORK (AP) — MrBeast, YouTube’s biggest star and a philanthropic force with nearly unrivaled influence among young audiences, acknowledged Wednesday that he used inappropriate language in his early online days, as numerous controversies bubbled up around him and a former collaborator. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has drawn a record 307 million YouTube subscribers with his highly produced videos of whimsical challenges and lavish gifts, often accompanied by expressive thumbnails and punchy titles. His latest uploads include “Ages 1 – 100 Decide Who Wins $250,000” and “I Built 100 Houses And Gave Them Away!” which, like most of his videos, garnered more than 100 million views.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.