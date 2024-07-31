Myanmar’s military regime extends state of emergency by 6 months as civil war rages

BANGKOK (AP) — The military regime that seized power in Myanmar 3 1/2 years ago extended the state of emergency in the civil war-wracked country for another six months, saying it needs time to prepare for long-promised elections. The state of emergency was initially declared when troops ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. The extension of the state of emergency was granted Wednesday by the National Defense and Security Council, after Ming Aung Hlaing argued more time is needed to restore stability to the country and carry out a census in preparations for national elections that critics say couldn’t possible be free or fair.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.