Rudy Giuliani agrees to deal to end his bankruptcy case, pay creditors’ financial adviser $400k

Rudy Giuliani has agreed to a last-minute deal to end his personal bankruptcy case and pay about $400,000 to a financial adviser hired by his creditors. The agreement was filed Wednesday in federal Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York. A federal judge threw out Giuliani’s bankruptcy case earlier this month, saying the former New York City mayor repeatedly failed to follow court orders. But the dismissal of the case became stalled on Giuliani’s claim that he didn’t have enough money to pay the financial adviser. Giuliani’s creditors include two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment over his false ballot fraud claims against them after the 2020 election.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.