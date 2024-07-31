Trump ramps up his defense of Vance after one of the rockiest VP rollouts in recent memory

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump is used to defending himself. But as JD Vance’s rocky rollout continues, the Republican presidential nominee is in the rare position this week of having to defend someone else’s controversial comments. Trump said on Wednesday that Vance is “strongly family-oriented” when asked repeatedly to explain Vance’s well-documented history of criticizing childless Americans. Trump’s latest defense of his vice presidential pick came more than two weeks after he announced Vance’s selection. Since the announcement, Trump’s team has been confronted with multiple reports of the Ohio senator’s controversial statements that have made his rollout among the most turbulent in recent history. A senior Trump adviser says there has been “zero conversation” about replacing Vance as his running mate.

