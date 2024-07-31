UK leader accuses far right of hijacking a town’s grief after killing of 3 children sparks violence

LONDON (AP) — Residents are sweeping up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic after a night of violence in the English town of Southport. Far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in the town, where three girls were fatally stabbed on Monday. The violence erupted after a peaceful vigil for the girls, aged 6, 7 and 9, who were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance and yoga class. It was fueled by anger and false online rumors about the 17-year-old suspect. The ambulance service said it treated 39 police officers for injuries. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “thuggery” and said the protesters had “hijacked” the community’s grief.

