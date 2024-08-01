ACLU sues Washington state city over its anti-homeless laws after a landmark Supreme Court ruling

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington has sued the city of Spokane, alleging its anti-homeless laws violate the state constitution. The group filed suit Thursday on behalf of a homeless person and someone who was formerly homeless. It claims city ordinances making camping on public property a misdemeanor crime amount to unconstitutional cruel punishment under the state constitution. The lawsuit comes roughly a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that outdoor sleeping bans don’t violate the U.S. Constitution, prompting homeless advocates to seek new ways to challenge anti-camping laws. The Spokane city attorney’s office says the city has not yet been served the lawsuit and is unable to comment.

