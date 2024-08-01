Skip to Content
Animal Samaritans Organizing Fundraiser to Help Raise Money Amid Overcrowding

Animal Samaritans
Published 10:31 AM

DOGust is the official birthday month for shelter dogs and Animal Samaritans is celebrating with a "Poorly Drawn Pets" Fundraiser. The goal to raise $10k for their no kill shelter pets.

For a $20 donation, volunteers, staff and local celebrity "artists" will create a silly portrait based off a pet photo.

This comes as animal shelters in the Valley continue to experience overcrowding.

No kill shelters rely on a variety of revenue sources, including adoption fees, donations, grants, fundraising events, merchandise sales and partnerships to generate revenue. Animal Samaritans are looking for the community's help, given the increased need to provide food, shelter, medical care, and other basic necessities for the animals in their care.

They also provide services to help combat the overcrowding problem, like low cost and no-cost spay and neuter and microchipping.

For more information, click here.

Luis Avila

