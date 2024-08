The Environmental Protection Agency is issuing an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate shortages in four states whose gasoline supplies have been impacted by the shutdown of an ExxonMobil refinery in Illinois. ExxonMobil shut down the refinery last month when severe weather swept through the region. The waiver, for Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, will continue through Aug. 20.

