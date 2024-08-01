Judge removed from Olympics surfing panel after photo with athlete circulates on social media

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — A surfing judge has been removed from the Paris Olympics judging panel after a photo circulated online of him embracing a competitor along the shore’s edge in Tahiti. A commentator shared a photo on his social media showing Australian judge Benjamin Lowe posing alongside Australian surfing team member Ethan Ewing during one of the competition’s days off. Bede Durbidge, coach of the Australian team, was also in the photo.

