UK family doctors vote to limit services to patients in a dispute over funding

LONDON (AP) — Family doctors in England have voted to limit the number of patients they see and refuse extra work to protest a “broken” funding model. Doctors’ union the British Medical Association said 98.3% of the 8,500 general practitioners who voted backed the work-to-rule action, which falls just short of a strike. The open-ended action is due to start Thursday. The state-funded National Health Service said doctors’ offices would remain open and the impact would vary from place to place. The Labour Party government elected last month has made a priority of ending more than a year of on-off strikes by public sector workers including teachers, nurses and hospital doctors.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.