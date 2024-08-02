Skip to Content
CA Fast Food Union asking to increase minimum wage citing high cost of living

Published 10:26 AM

The CA Fast Food Workers Union is asking for another minimum wage increase.

This comes four months after the minimum wage for fast food workers increased from $16 to $20. The union is now asking the minimum wage be raised to $20.70 by the beginning of next year to keep up with the cost of living.

Union members presented this Wednesday to the state's first ever Fast Food Council meeting.

This as customers are feeling the impact of higher fast food prices. Some franchises also acknowledge they've had to cut back on hours or schedule fewer shifts.

But according to Governor Newsom's office, data shows the fast food industry has added more jobs since April, when the minimum wage went up to $20.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for reaction from locals and franchises.

Luis Avila

