Skip to Content
News

Kamala Harris has earned enough votes to win the Democratic presidential nomination, party chair announces

Kamala Harris / X
By
New
Published 10:29 AM

Originally Published: 02 AUG 24 13:21 ET
By Ethan Cohen and Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday,

Harris will become first Black woman and first Asian American to lead a major-party ticket.

The announcement came during a virtual event with supporters. Delegates began casting virtual ballots for the nomination Thursday, a process that will continue until Monday evening.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content