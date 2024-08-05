South Dakota court decision threatens abortion rights measure on November ballot

The South Dakota Supreme Court has reversed a judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to remove an abortion rights initiative from the November ballot. The court’s order came Friday, soon after the anti-abortion group Life Defense Fund appealed the judge’s July ruling. The group sued in June, seeking to remove the measure and alleging various wrongdoing related to petition circulators. The judge later dismissed the lawsuit. Life Defense Fund appealed. In May, measure backers submitted tens of thousands of signatures to qualify the initiative for the November ballot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.