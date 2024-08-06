Russia says it’s fighting a cross-border attack by Ukrainian forces. Kyiv officials have no comment

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities claim that a Ukrainian force launched a cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region but was being beaten back by troops and local border guards. The Russian Defense Ministry said as many as 300 Ukrainian troops, supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles, attacked the Russian border positions on Tuesday. It claimed that six Ukrainian tanks, four armored personnel carriers and six other armored vehicles were destroyed in the fighting. The Russian report could not be independently verified. Disinformation and propaganda have played a central role in the war, now in its third year. The Ukrainian General Staff and Ministry of Defense did not immediately reply to questions.

