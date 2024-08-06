Tropical Storm Debby swirls over Atlantic, expected to again douse the Carolinas before moving north

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby is taking a breather over the western Atlantic ocean but it will douse the coastal Carolinas again before it slowly marches north. Debby was centered southeast of Savannah on Tuesday night. The system has already stirred up tornadoes and submerged streets in waist-high floodwaters. The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across southern states, with staggering rainfall totals possible in some areas. The latest forecast says Debby could restrengthen over the Atlantic Ocean and then move inland again near Charleston, South Carolina, by Thursday. Debby made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Monday as a hurricane. At least six people have died.

