UN humanitarian official tells the Security Council that aid to starving Sudanese is being blocked

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian official tells the Security Council that life-saving supplies are “ready to be loaded and dispatched” to a famine-stricken displacement camp in Sudan but the civil war’s combatants won’t let them through. Edem Wosornu is operations director for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. She tells the council that it’s “still possible to stop this freight train of suffering.” But she says that requires “the urgency that this moment demands.” A report released last week found that the Zamzam camp likely faces famine and the crisis will continue “as long as the conflict and limited humanitarian access continue.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.