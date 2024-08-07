Breaking is finally set to make its Olympic debut. How will the competitors be judged?

PARIS (AP) — Breaking, or breakdancing, is the only completely new sport at the Paris Games. But at its root, it’s also an art form that connects mind, body and soul. Judges will score breakers using the Trivium judging system, which was created for the debut of breaking at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. A panel of nine judges scores each breaker on musicality, vocabulary, or variety, originality, technique and execution. Breaking is judged qualitatively because of its roots as an art form. The judges for the Olympic competition have not yet been made public.

